Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:06PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 8
inches with up to 18 inches above 6,500 feet elevation. Winds
gusting 35 to 45 mph could create blowing snow issues.
* WHERE…Lost River Range, Teton Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower Snake
River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains,
and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.