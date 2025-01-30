Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:06PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 8

inches with up to 18 inches above 6,500 feet elevation. Winds

gusting 35 to 45 mph could create blowing snow issues.

* WHERE…Lost River Range, Teton Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,

Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower Snake

River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains,

and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.