Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 12:34PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12

and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Snow will decrease

briefly Sunday morning before another wave of snow arrives Sunday

afternoon.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will bring

blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .