Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 2:20AM MST until February 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches for lower elevations and 12 to 24 inches for higher
elevations with locally higher totals in the Sawtooths up to 36
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could lead
to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.