Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 2:20AM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

