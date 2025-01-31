Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 2:20AM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could lead
to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.