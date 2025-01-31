Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 2:20AM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches for lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches for
higher elevations with locally higher totals in the Bear River
Range up to 36 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou
Range, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could lead
to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.