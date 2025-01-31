Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 2:42PM MST until February 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches for lower elevations and 12 to 24 inches for higher

elevations with locally higher totals in the Sawtooths up to 36

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.