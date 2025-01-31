Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 2:42PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches for lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches for
higher elevations with locally higher totals in the Bear River
Range up to 36 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.