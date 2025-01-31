Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:07AM MST until February 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Snow will decrease
briefly Sunday morning before another wave of snow arrives Sunday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will bring
blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .