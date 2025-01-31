Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:07AM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 24

and 48 inches through Monday morning.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds will create

widespread blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .