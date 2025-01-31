Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:07AM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
16 inches around Mammoth, with higher amounts in southern portions
of the Park. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .