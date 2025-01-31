Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 6:54PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 24
and 48 inches through Monday morning. Westerly wind frequently
gusting 25 to 40 mph, especially in open areas.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds will create
widespread blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.