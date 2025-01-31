Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 6:54PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
16 inches across the north half of the Park, with higher amounts
in southern portions of the Park. Accumulations around Mammoth and
the Lamar Valley will range from 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind
increasing and frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph by Saturday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult with limited
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.