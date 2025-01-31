Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 6:54PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

16 inches across the north half of the Park, with higher amounts

in southern portions of the Park. Accumulations around Mammoth and

the Lamar Valley will range from 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind

increasing and frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph by Saturday

afternoon.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult with limited

visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.