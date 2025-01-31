Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 10:14PM MST until February 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Likelihood of minor to

moderate impacts from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent,

and 3 to 6 inches of snow is less than 10 percent. Likelihood of

major impacts from 6 to 10 inches of snow at Lost Trail Pass,

Gibbonsville and Williams Creek Summit is 60 percent. Ice

accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Bannock

Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Williams Creek

Summit, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute, especially

over higher passes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow squalls are possible Saturday and

could bring brief periods of very low visibility, strong gusty

winds over 35 mph, and difficult travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.