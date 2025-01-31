Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 10:14PM MST until February 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Likelihood of minor to
moderate impacts from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent,
and 3 to 6 inches of snow is less than 10 percent. Likelihood of
major impacts from 6 to 10 inches of snow at Lost Trail Pass,
Gibbonsville and Williams Creek Summit is 60 percent. Ice
accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Bannock
Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Williams Creek
Summit, and Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute, especially
over higher passes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow squalls are possible Saturday and
could bring brief periods of very low visibility, strong gusty
winds over 35 mph, and difficult travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.