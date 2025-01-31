Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 12:34PM MST until February 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will bring

blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .