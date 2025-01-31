Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:20AM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
with locally higher totals around Craters of the Moon National
Monument of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.