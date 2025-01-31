Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:20AM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

with locally higher totals around Craters of the Moon National

Monument of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake

River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could lead to

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.