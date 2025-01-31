Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:42PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
for lower elevations and 6 to 12 inches for higher elevations with
locally higher totals in the Albion Mountains and South Hills of
12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Raft River Region, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.