Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:42PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 11:12 PM
Published 2:42 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
for lower elevations and 6 to 12 inches for higher elevations with
locally higher totals in the Albion Mountains and South Hills of
12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Raft River Region, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content