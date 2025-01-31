Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 6:54PM MST until February 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6
inches. Westerly wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will produce
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.