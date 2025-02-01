Winter Storm Warning issued February 1 at 12:40PM MST until February 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
for lower elevations and 12 to 36 inches for higher elevations
with locally higher totals in the Bear River Range. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.