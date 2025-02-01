Winter Storm Warning issued February 1 at 12:55PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches in Jackson Hole, and 4 to 10 inches in Star Valley.
Southwest wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon in
open areas of Jackson Hole. Snow will decrease briefly Saturday
night before another wave of snow arrives Sunday and Sunday night.
Snow may mix with rain at times on Sunday afternoon in the Star
Valley.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will bring
blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.