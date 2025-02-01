Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 1 at 2:46AM MST until February 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 11:24 AM
Published 2:46 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
for lower elevations and 12 to 36 inches for higher elevations
with locally higher totals in the Bear River Range. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

