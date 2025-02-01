Winter Storm Warning issued February 1 at 2:46AM MST until February 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

for lower elevations and 12 to 36 inches for higher elevations

with locally higher totals in the Bear River Range. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.