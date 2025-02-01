Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 1 at 4:53PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

February 2, 2025 1:24 AM
Published 4:53 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

