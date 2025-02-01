Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 12:40PM MST until February 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations and 3 to 10
inches for higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For
the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for lower elevations and 20 to 40
inches for higher elevations.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM
MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.