Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 12:40PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
locally higher on the highest peaks.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.