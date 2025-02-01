Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 12:55PM MST until February 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

Westerly wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph. Snow may mix with

rain at times on Sunday in southern Lincoln County.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds will produce

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.