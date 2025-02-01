Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:30PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is 10 percent.
* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93
Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass, Shoup, Salmon, and
Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.