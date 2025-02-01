Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:30PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

By
Published 2:30 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is 10 percent.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93
Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass, Shoup, Salmon, and
Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content