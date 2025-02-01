Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:30PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is 10 percent.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93

Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass, Shoup, Salmon, and

Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.