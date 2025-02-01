Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:46AM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches for

lower elevations and 3 to 8 inches for higher elevations. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Raft River Region, and

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.