Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:46AM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 11:24 AM
Published 2:46 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches for
lower elevations and 3 to 8 inches for higher elevations. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Raft River Region, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

