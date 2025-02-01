Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 3:21AM MST until February 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations between
4 and 6 inches. Westerly wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Snow may mix with rain at times on Sunday in
southern Lincoln County.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will produce
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .