Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 11:14PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 to 12
inches. Up to 18 additional inches across the higher elevations of
the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds will create
widespread blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .