Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 11:14PM MST until February 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches across the north half of the Park, with higher amounts
around 18 inches in southern portions of the Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult with limited
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.