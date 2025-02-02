Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 12:29PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations in the Jackson
Hole will range from 3 to 6 inches around Jackson where snow may
mix with rain at times and 8 to 12 inches in the northern part of
the Valley above 7000 feet. In Star Valley, snow may mix with and
change to rain at times this afternoon and tonight, mainly below
7000 feet. Additional accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches in
the lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Southwest
wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon in open
areas of Jackson Hole.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds will bring
blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.