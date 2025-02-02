Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 1:49PM MST until February 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 5 inches across lower elevations and 6 to 10 inches across

higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.