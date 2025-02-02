Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 1:49PM MST until February 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:12 PM
Published 1:49 PM

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches across lower elevations and 6 to 10 inches across
higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

