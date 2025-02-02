Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 1:49PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches across lower elevations and 20 to 30 inches across higher
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on ridgetops.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.