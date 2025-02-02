Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 1:49PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches across lower elevations and 20 to 30 inches across higher

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on ridgetops.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.