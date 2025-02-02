Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:09AM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between in the
Jackson Valley will range from 3 to 8 inches around Jackson where
snow may mix with rain at times to 12 to 20 inches in the northern
part of the Valley above 7000 feet. In the Star Valley, snow may
mix with and change to rain at times this afternoon and tonight,
mainly below 7000 feet. Additional accumulations ranging from 2 to
5 inches in the lower elevations to 5 to 10 inches above 7000
feet. Southwest wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon in open areas of Jackson Hole. Snow will decrease
briefly Saturday night before another wave of snow arrives Sunday
and Sunday night.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds will bring
blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .