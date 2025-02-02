Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:09AM MST until February 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches across the north half of the Park, with higher amounts
exceeding 2 feet in southern portions of the Park. Accumulations
around Mammoth and the Lamar Valley will range from 4 to 8 inches.
Southwest wind increasing and frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult with limited
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.