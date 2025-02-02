Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 2:14PM MST until February 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches across the north half of the Park, with higher amounts

exceeding 2 feet in southern portions of the Park. Accumulations

around Mammoth and the Lamar Valley will range from 6 to 10

inches. Southwest wind increasing and frequently gusting 30 to 40

mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult with limited

visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.