Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 4:57AM MST until February 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 8 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 16 inches across

higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could lead

to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.