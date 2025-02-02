Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 4:59PM MST until February 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations in the Jackson

Hole will range from 3 to 6 inches around Jackson where snow may

mix with rain at times and 8 to 12 inches in the northern part of

the Valley above 7000 feet. In Star Valley, snow may mix with and

change to rain at times this afternoon and tonight, mainly below

7000 feet. Additional accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches in

the lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Southwest

wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon in open

areas of Jackson Hole.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds will bring

blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.