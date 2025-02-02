Winter Storm Warning issued February 2 at 4:59PM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 18 and 36

inches through Monday afternoon, with the highest amounts in the

Tetons. Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 6 to 12 inches

with amounts exceeding 18 inches above 9,000 feet. Westerly wind

frequently gusting 25 to 40 mph, especially in open areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds will create

widespread blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.