Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 1:18PM MST until February 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor to moderate
impacts from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 80 percent, and 3 to
6 inches of snow is 30 percent. Mountains and mountain passes will
see higher amounts of up to 18 inches. For lower elevations,
including Salmon, precipitation may change over to freezing rain
for a period of time Tuesday, making for icy conditions.
* WHERE…Shoup, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Salmon,
Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit,
and Bannock Pass.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. For MODERATE
impacts from snow, expect disruptions to normal activities.
Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra caution while driving.
Closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.