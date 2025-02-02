Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 1:52AM MST until February 3 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is 10 percent.
* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Salmon,
Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek Summit, Shoup,
Bannock Pass, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.