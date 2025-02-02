Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:14PM MST until February 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 to 2 inches.
Westerly wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph. Snow may mix with
rain at times in southern Lincoln County.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds will produce
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.