Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 10:45AM MST until February 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult with limited
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.