Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 4:52AM MST until February 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 8 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 14 inches across

higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

and Teton Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.