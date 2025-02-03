Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 4:52AM MST until February 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

in the Wood River Valley, 18 to 24 inches in the Sawtooth Valley,

and 24 to 48 inches across higher elevations. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph on ridgetops.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.