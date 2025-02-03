Winter Storm Warning issued February 3 at 5:07PM MST until February 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

in the Wood River Valley, 6 to 12 inches in the Sawtooth Valley,

and 18 to 36 inches across higher elevations at and above pass

level. Winds gusting as high as 40 MPH on ridgetops.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening, Tuesday

morning, and Tuesday evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.