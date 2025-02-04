Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 1:03PM MST until February 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches

in the valleys with 6 to 12 inches on upper slopes and ridges.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on ridgetops.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.