Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 1:03PM MST until February 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:00 PM
Published 1:03 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches
in the valleys with 6 to 12 inches on upper slopes and ridges.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on ridgetops.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content