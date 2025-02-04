Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 1:47AM MST until February 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 10:12 AM
Published 1:47 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches in the valleys with 12 to 28 inches on upper slopes and
ridges. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on ridgetops.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

