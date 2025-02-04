Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 1:48PM MST until February 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Likelihood of developing or ongoing

minor impacts from snow is up to 60 percent. Light glaze expected.

Additional snow accumulations up to two inches, except 5 to 10

inches at Lost Trail Pass, and 3 to 6 inches at Williams Creek

Summit. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph tonight.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass

to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Bannock Pass,

Shoup, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. Winter traveling

conditions, especially at passes. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With mild temperatures this afternoon, expect

black ice formation after dark. A cold front passage by daybreak

Wednesday will bring periodic snow showers.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.