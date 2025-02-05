Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 1:07PM MST until February 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert,
Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.